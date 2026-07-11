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Happiness is blue skies & a jam jar of daisies by secretgarden365
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Happiness is blue skies & a jam jar of daisies

Nice to see blue skies again, this morning everything seemed so bright & clear! A dragonfly even came by for a little hello.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Jenilee Evans

@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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