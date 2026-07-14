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Lady in Red
One of the only things not taken over by slugs 🥴 Ms Scarlet seems quite happy, it makes me happy too!
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Jenilee Evans
@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
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14th July 2026 7:59am
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kali
ace
Who invented slugs?! they are such a nuisance
July 15th, 2026
Jenilee Evans
@kali66
I knoooww!! They are ruining everything 😭
July 15th, 2026
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