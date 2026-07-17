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Late bloomer
These gentians are such an intense blue. We get a lot of feedback of how much people out walking love when they bloom. The rest have died back weeks ago, it’s always fun to see the occasional late bloomer!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Jenilee Evans
@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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17th July 2026 11:28am
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