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You make me happy when skies are grey
Smokey & Chilly evening but the sunflower still shines 🌻
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Jenilee Evans
@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
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2nd August 2026 8:48pm
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