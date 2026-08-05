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Sun-Spun Solidago by secretgarden365
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Sun-Spun Solidago

These Goldenrod flowers were speaking to me so I was reading up on the history & herbal magic. A few words spoke to me in this article on Thurs.com

A river of molten gold that heals, feeds pollinators, and sparks human art.

… a single uprooted plume reminds its host that authentic growth begins unseen, rhizomatic, before it erupts into gold.

Today I was literally finding gold, a gold wrapped Easter Egg in wooden bowls, a gold crown hidden beneath the lighter & a the perfect fairy figurine for the garden that ended up being free!


5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Jenilee Evans

@secretgarden365
“The plain fact is that the planet does not need more successful people. But it does desperately need more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers...
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