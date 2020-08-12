Previous
What a dark and rainy day! by seemamiah
2 / 365

What a dark and rainy day!

First day of (some of) the kids returning, and this is the weather. Rain, and lots of thunder and lightening. Hopefully it’s not a portent of things to come.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Seema Miah

@seemamiah
Photo Details

