New year by selenaiacob
New year

The first day of the year spent at my mom’s place. Family and lots of good food.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Cristina 🌺 ace
Wow 🤩
May your year be as abundant as this table! ❤️
January 7th, 2026  
