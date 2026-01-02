Previous
1st achievement by selenaiacob
1st achievement

My first achievement this year - and I’m really proud of it: I changed the car’s headlight bulb all by myself.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Cristina 🌺 ace
That’s great, congratulations! 🎉
I wish you will accomplish many more achievements this year! 🥰
January 7th, 2026  
