Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
Lungs check up
I had a really bad flu over the holidays, so I came to make sure my lungs are okay.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Selena
ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
371
photos
7
followers
5
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Latest from all albums
364
365
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
6th January 2026 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cristina 🌺
ace
Sănătate! Always a good idea to check.
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close