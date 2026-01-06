Previous
Lungs check up by selenaiacob
5 / 365

Lungs check up

I had a really bad flu over the holidays, so I came to make sure my lungs are okay.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania.
Cristina 🌺 ace
Sănătate! Always a good idea to check.
January 7th, 2026  
