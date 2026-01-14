Previous
Sayonara❤️ by selenaiacob
14 / 365

Sayonara❤️

These birds waited until the very last moment to leave because of the cold and the snowfall — it reminds me of how I study at the last minute for exams.😂😂😂
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
