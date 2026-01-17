Previous
Snow dunes
17 / 365

Snow dunes

Here we are in Comana Park, a place we also visited last year when it snowed. The snow is preserved beautifully here, as it isn’t cleared and there is no car traffic, which made it especially pleasant to walk around together with our godchildren.
17th January 2026

Selena

@selenaiacob
