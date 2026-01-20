Previous
Morning walk by selenaiacob
20 / 365

Morning walk

I was walking home with Kira after dropping Casian off at daycare. I had a full day with work and an exam, so I didn’t manage to take any other photos.😆
20th January 2026

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania.
