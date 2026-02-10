Previous
A drink? by selenaiacob
A drink?

You won’t believe this… these drinks are actually candles, and they smell exactly like they look! 😍
10th February 2026

Selena

@selenaiacob
Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania.
