Another perspective by selenaiacob
Another perspective

The bridge looks like a giant colorful slinky. when you walk through it, it feels like stepping inside one of those spiral toys from childhood. 🌈
12th February 2026

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
