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A little taste of Cuba—such a flavorful dinner experience😍 by selenaiacob
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A little taste of Cuba—such a flavorful dinner experience😍

We went to “La negra”. There was live Cuban music, we danced, enjoyed the atmosphere, tried their traditional food, and it ended up being such a successful pre-Valentine’s night.
13th February 2026 13th Feb 26

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
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