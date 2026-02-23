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Working in HR means constant learning, especially with legislation always changing—today was course day. by selenaiacob
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Working in HR means constant learning, especially with legislation always changing—today was course day.

23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
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