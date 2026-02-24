Previous
The sun said Hi by selenaiacob
48 / 365

The sun said Hi

There’s a strange atmosphere outside, the ice is melting from the buildings and the air feels heavy with humidity. Still, we’re happy to see a little bit of sun. ☀️
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Selena

