Previous
Next
Happy mother’s day at kindergarten 🥹 by selenaiacob
57 / 365

Happy mother’s day at kindergarten 🥹

Today was the first Mother’s Day celebration at the nursery, and the first time I truly felt how special this day is. All the mothers were invited, and we had to recognize our children’s little hands while they were hidden behind a sheet, with only their hands reaching out. Of course, I recognized my son’s hands instantly.

After that, we had a small celebration with balloons and confetti. The children gave us cards and little gifts they had made for us. It was such an emotional moment, one I will remember forever. 🥹💐
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact