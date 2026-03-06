Happy mother’s day at kindergarten 🥹

Today was the first Mother’s Day celebration at the nursery, and the first time I truly felt how special this day is. All the mothers were invited, and we had to recognize our children’s little hands while they were hidden behind a sheet, with only their hands reaching out. Of course, I recognized my son’s hands instantly.



After that, we had a small celebration with balloons and confetti. The children gave us cards and little gifts they had made for us. It was such an emotional moment, one I will remember forever. 🥹💐