Previous
Next
His little world 🥹 by selenaiacob
62 / 365

His little world 🥹

He’s starting to play more and more independently, and it’s so lovely to watch. The way he arranges his toys amazes me — I can’t believe how much he has grown. ✨
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Selena

ace
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact