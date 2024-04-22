Previous
Project by selenaiacob
8 / 365

Project

A rainy day, perfect for staying at home and finishing college projects. I was productive, I did 6 homeworks today.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise