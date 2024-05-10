Previous
Eyelash- model by selenaiacob
Eyelash- model

Today I was a model for some very unique and colorful false eyelashes. They were made for a national competition.
Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Photo Details

Cristina 🌺 ace
Such an original look 😍 the eyelashes are definitely unique! 🤩
May 11th, 2024  
