Previous
27 / 365
Childhood memory unlocked
I used to play with this simple toy from the park near the house all the time when I was a kid. I was pleasantly surprised to see it there today when I went to the park with my boy.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
0
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
27
photos
6
followers
3
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th May 2024 6:53pm
Privacy
Public
Cristina 🌺
ace
This is so sweet 🥹
It brings me memories from your childhood, too! 😂
May 11th, 2024
It brings me memories from your childhood, too! 😂