Childhood memory unlocked by selenaiacob
27 / 365

Childhood memory unlocked

I used to play with this simple toy from the park near the house all the time when I was a kid. I was pleasantly surprised to see it there today when I went to the park with my boy.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Cristina 🌺 ace
This is so sweet 🥹
It brings me memories from your childhood, too! 😂
May 11th, 2024  
