95 / 365
Guess where I am going 😄
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
4
0
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
Chrissie
Wedding?
July 18th, 2024
Cristina 🌺
ace
At the beach?
👒
😃
July 18th, 2024
Selena
@cmf
Actually no, I am going to the beach tomorrow. But I have a wedding in a few weeks it is a good idea to wear it there as well🥰
July 18th, 2024
Selena
@tiss
Yes😌🎉🎉
July 18th, 2024
