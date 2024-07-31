Previous
A painting with my husband and I (it was a present from our grandparents)🥰 by selenaiacob
108 / 365

A painting with my husband and I (it was a present from our grandparents)🥰

No inspiration for today, so here is the painting in the living room
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...


Photo Details

