Previous
Next
Party after party by selenaiacob
133 / 365

Party after party

The day after the wedding we were invited by the grooms to a traditional “ ciorba de potroace” but in a more modern style😂
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise