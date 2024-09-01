Previous
Next
After babtism bath by selenaiacob
140 / 365

After babtism bath

It is a Romanian tradition, that after baptism, the godparents should make the child a special bath in which to put all kinds of ingredients for prosperity and luck
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise