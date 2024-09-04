Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
142 / 365
Sad to see it like that
this is the school yard. I don't know what is happening, all the benches and chairs in the classrooms, blackboards and textbooks were thrown away, right before the start of school, which is on Monday.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
142
photos
8
followers
4
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close