Sad to see it like that by selenaiacob
142 / 365

Sad to see it like that

this is the school yard. I don't know what is happening, all the benches and chairs in the classrooms, blackboards and textbooks were thrown away, right before the start of school, which is on Monday.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Selena
