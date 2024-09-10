Previous
The kind of “flowers bouquet” I prefer by selenaiacob
149 / 365

The kind of “flowers bouquet” I prefer

My husband surprised me with this 🥰
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
