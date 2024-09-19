Previous
We day by selenaiacob
We day

Today my husband and I are celebrating 2 years and a half of relationship 😅 so we went out to eat and of course we brought our kid too.
Here we were all waiting for the food.
Oh we use every situation to treat ourselves 😂😂
Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog.
