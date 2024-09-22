Previous
Happy Bucharest day by selenaiacob
Happy Bucharest day

Today Bucharest celebrated 565 years.
In Piata Constitutiei were : interactive shows, costumes and street food – the most famous dishes, from more than 10 international cuisines.
