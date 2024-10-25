Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
M Hospital
I went to visit my mom at the hospital. She had a surgery yesterday. Everything is fine 🥹💖
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
194
photos
8
followers
4
following
53% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2024 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
