Mini driver by selenaiacob
201 / 365

Mini driver

When I was little and went shopping I was always looking to get into one of those cars. I was very happy when I found the same type of shopping cart in the store today and I quickly put the baby in into one of this little cars.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
