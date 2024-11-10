Previous
“I stole the bride”😂 by selenaiacob
209 / 365

“I stole the bride”😂

The “bride kidnapping” tradition is a custom at weddings in Romania and other parts of Eastern Europe. In this tradition, friends “kidnap” the bride during the celebration and take her to a special place, such as a nearby bar or landmark. The groom then has to “negotiate” her ransom or complete a challenge to get her back, such as singing, dancing, or making a romantic declaration.

This tradition symbolizes the trials and sacrifices the groom is willing to make for the bride, adding a humorous and entertaining element to the wedding celebration.
Selena

