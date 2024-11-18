Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
218 / 365
Quick trip to Ploiesti
We went to see some friends and they recommended a restaurant in Ploiesti, a city an hour away from Bucharest. When we arrived, it was closed. 😂😂 Eventually we ate elsewhere and admired the city. It was a good trip😁
I like spontaneous travel 😌
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
218
photos
9
followers
5
following
59% complete
View this month »
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close