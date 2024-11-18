Previous
Quick trip to Ploiesti

We went to see some friends and they recommended a restaurant in Ploiesti, a city an hour away from Bucharest. When we arrived, it was closed. 😂😂 Eventually we ate elsewhere and admired the city. It was a good trip😁
I like spontaneous travel 😌
18th November 2024

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
