Previous
Next
Happy birthday, dear friend 🥰 by selenaiacob
231 / 365

Happy birthday, dear friend 🥰

On my best friend's birthday we went to her place to prepare a surprise and a present for her.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact