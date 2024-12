Moş Nicolae

The tradition of Saint Nicholas (Moș Nicolae) in Romania is a beloved holiday custom celebrated on the night of December 5th. Children clean and place their shoes by the door, hoping to wake up to treats like sweets, fruits, or small gifts if they’ve been good. For those who have misbehaved, a playful “rod” (a small stick) might appear instead. This charming tradition marks the beginning of the festive season and brings joy to families.