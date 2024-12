Smash Ville

For my husband’s birthday, I wanted to do something really interesting, so we went to a rage room! It was such a cool experience—they gave us full protective gear: suits, boots, gloves, safety goggles, and helmets. Once we were geared up, we got to go in and smash things. It was so much fun, and honestly, a great way to blow off steam. Definitely a memorable way to celebrate!