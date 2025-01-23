Previous
Eroii Revoluției Station by selenaiacob
Eroii Revoluției Station

The “Poarta Eroilor” (Heroes’ Gate) is a new architectural structure located at the Eroii Revoluției intersection in Sector 4, Bucharest. Inspired by the works of Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, it features a distinctive white design. This project is part of a larger initiative to transform the area into a major intermodal transport hub, integrating a pedestrian underpass, metro stations, escalators, elevators, parking facilities, and green spaces. The aim is to enhance both traffic flow and pedestrian safety in one of the city’s busiest intersections. ￼
Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
