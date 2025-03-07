Late mărțișor from my baby, he chose it

The Mărțișor tradition is a Romanian and Moldovan custom celebrating the arrival of spring on March 1st. People give small red-and-white trinkets, called mărțișoare, as symbols of luck, health, and renewal. The red represents life and passion, while the white symbolizes purity and wisdom. Traditionally, women wear these charms pinned to their clothing or as bracelets for the first days of March. In some regions, they later tie them to trees, hoping for good fortune. The tradition dates back to ancient times and is deeply rooted in folklore, marking the transition from winter to spring.