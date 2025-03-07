Previous
Next
Late mărțișor from my baby, he chose it by selenaiacob
327 / 365

Late mărțișor from my baby, he chose it

The Mărțișor tradition is a Romanian and Moldovan custom celebrating the arrival of spring on March 1st. People give small red-and-white trinkets, called mărțișoare, as symbols of luck, health, and renewal. The red represents life and passion, while the white symbolizes purity and wisdom. Traditionally, women wear these charms pinned to their clothing or as bracelets for the first days of March. In some regions, they later tie them to trees, hoping for good fortune. The tradition dates back to ancient times and is deeply rooted in folklore, marking the transition from winter to spring.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact