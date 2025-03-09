Mucenici

Mucenicii din cocă are a traditional Romanian pastry prepared on March 9th, celebrating the 40 Martyrs of Sebaste. These pastries are shaped like the number 8, symbolizing eternity and renewal. They are made from a sweet dough, baked until golden, then brushed with honey and sprinkled with walnuts. In some regions, they are boiled instead of baked, creating a soft, syrupy dish. This tradition is linked to both Christian faith and ancient spring rituals, marking the transition from winter to the new agricultural season.