🥳Yeyyy!!!

I finished my project today! I’m incredibly proud of myself and so grateful for this amazing year. This project pushed me out of my comfort zone—it made me step outside when I would’ve stayed in, just to find something unique to photograph. It taught me to see the world through a more aesthetic lens.



I’m truly thankful for all the places I’ve been and for the countless beautiful things I had the chance to capture. It’s been a journey full of creativity, growth, and inspiration—and I wouldn’t trade it for anything!🥹💕💕