The calm sunset by selinanaturessolaceecotherapy
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The calm sunset

Ailsa Craig sunset at the end of a gentle sea misty day.
A day to reflect on how haar (mist) breathes the scent of the sea all around us and dampens the sound of the land.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Nature's Sol...

@selinanaturessolaceecotherapy
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