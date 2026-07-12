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Icing..... by selinanaturessolaceecotherapy
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Icing.....

Ailsa Craig this morning wearing some clouds.
All around is sun and warmth.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Nature's Sol...

@selinanaturessolaceecotherapy
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