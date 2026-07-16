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Nectaring Red admiral by selinanaturessolaceecotherapy
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Nectaring Red admiral

Such a strong scent from the buddleia attracting the butterflies to sip from its flowers.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Nature's Sol...

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