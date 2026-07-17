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Spider
Patiently waiting for dinner as the sun sets
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Nature's Solace E...
@selinanaturessolaceecotherapy
Hi I'm Selina and I live in South West Scotland by the sea. I'm an Ecotherapist and I connect with nature through mindful photography, writing, poetry...
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365
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SM-A536B
Taken
17th July 2026 8:59pm
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nature
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ecotherapy
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