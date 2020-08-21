Sign up
Photo 1344
Pink Clouds Moving In
Away from the intensity of the sunrise the skies and water still reflect the colour of the dawn. The clouds later turned grey promising rain perhaps?
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
clouds
,
pink
,
dawn
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful scene. Which city skyline is on the horizon?
August 21st, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks for all your great comments - I really appreciate them. The skyline in the distance is Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Toronto skyline is featured in many of my photos particularly during this time of year when the sun rises over the city.
August 21st, 2020
