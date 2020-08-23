Previous
Next
Synchronized Preening by selkie
Photo 1346

Synchronized Preening

Fun to watch these two swans as they prepare for the day!
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise