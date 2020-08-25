Sign up
Photo 1348
Young Gull
This young gull came to visit me while I was photographing the sunrise. S/He posed beautifully for the longest time, just begging to be photographed!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
E-M1X
Taken
25th August 2020 5:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
gull
Kerri Michaels
ace
great close up
August 25th, 2020
