Photo 1350
Ruffle Me feathers
While waiting to see what was going to happen cloud and sun wise, I have my friend the gull come to visit with me again. He decided to show me his morning grooming routine 😉 I was amazed that when he shook his feathers his head did not move at all!
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
gull
,
feathers
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, it is rather amazing that his head did not budge ;-)
August 27th, 2020
