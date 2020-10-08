Previous
What I Was Expecting by selkie
Photo 1389

This is what I though I would see this morning with no sun - still interesting but glad the sun did make an appearance. It turned out to be a great day - lots of clouds, sunshine and a bit of rain!
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Patricia McPhail

@selkie
