Photo 1389
What I Was Expecting
This is what I though I would see this morning with no sun - still interesting but glad the sun did make an appearance. It turned out to be a great day - lots of clouds, sunshine and a bit of rain!
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
clouds
,
blue-grey
